Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a drop of 75.7% from the January 31st total of 216,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tharimmune Price Performance

NASDAQ:THAR opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44. Tharimmune has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $36.25.

Get Tharimmune alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tharimmune

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tharimmune stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 105,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.89% of Tharimmune as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

Tharimmune Company Profile

Tharimmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of therapeutic candidates for rare, inflammatory, and oncologic diseases. The company's pre-clinical immuno-oncology pipeline includes TH104, a product candidate for the treatment of liver-related and other pruritogenic inflammatory conditions; TH3215 and TH0059 that are product candidates used to treat various solid tumors; and TH1940, which targets programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tharimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.