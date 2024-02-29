The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (ESCT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.45 on May 3rd

The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:ESCT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

The European Smaller Companies Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

ESCT stock opened at GBX 162.50 ($2.06) on Thursday. The European Smaller Companies Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 135.50 ($1.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 171.50 ($2.18). The firm has a market cap of £650.52 million, a P/E ratio of 623.08 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 159.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 152.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73.

About The European Smaller Companies Trust

TR European Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

