The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (ESCT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.45 on May 3rd

Posted by on Feb 29th, 2024

The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:ESCT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

The European Smaller Companies Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

ESCT stock opened at GBX 162.50 ($2.06) on Thursday. The European Smaller Companies Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 135.50 ($1.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 171.50 ($2.18). The firm has a market cap of £650.52 million, a P/E ratio of 623.08 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 159.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 152.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73.

About The European Smaller Companies Trust



TR European Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Dividend History for The European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ESCT)

