The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Price Target to $30.00

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 20.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TARS opened at $37.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day moving average is $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a current ratio of 11.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.93. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $40.40.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jose M. Trevejo sold 2,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,251 shares in the company, valued at $45,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $161,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 830,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,784,743.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jose M. Trevejo sold 2,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,252 shares of company stock worth $1,017,600. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TARS. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $305,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 2,784.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 245,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after buying an additional 237,445 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $7,093,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 9,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

