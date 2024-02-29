The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Price Target to $190.00

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 17.55% from the stock’s current price.

DUOL has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $173.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $217.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOL traded up $34.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $230.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,282,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,134. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of -853.52 and a beta of 0.72. Duolingo has a 1-year low of $101.27 and a 1-year high of $245.87.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $150.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.98 million. Research analysts forecast that Duolingo will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $1,786,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total value of $1,703,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,853,893.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $1,786,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,990,740. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Duolingo by 4.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 366,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,775,000 after acquiring an additional 17,097 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,128,000 after purchasing an additional 280,051 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,124,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Duolingo by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 15,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

