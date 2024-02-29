The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSY. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.33.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,669. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $187.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.84. The company has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

