The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stake Lessened by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $7,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 23,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,376,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,313,000 after purchasing an additional 37,381 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 637,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,461,000 after purchasing an additional 22,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 62,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 20,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,034,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,198,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.65. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.76.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 69.26%.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In related news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.