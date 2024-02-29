The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LON:LWDB) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 9.13 Per Share

The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LON:LWDB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.13 ($0.12) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Law Debenture’s previous dividend of $7.63. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Law Debenture Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LWDB stock opened at GBX 783.99 ($9.94) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 780.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 783.99. Law Debenture has a 1-year low of GBX 718.04 ($9.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 871.09 ($11.05). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2,896.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

About Law Debenture

(Get Free Report)

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., an investment trust, provides independent professional services to companies, agencies, organizations, and individuals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Independent Professional Services.

