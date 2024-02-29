The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Issues Earnings Results

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $145.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The Pennant Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.820-0.910 EPS.

The Pennant Group Price Performance

NASDAQ PNTG traded up $1.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.22 million, a PE ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average of $13.26. The Pennant Group has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $18.87.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Pennant Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNTG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PNTG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on The Pennant Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens upgraded The Pennant Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on The Pennant Group

About The Pennant Group

(Get Free Report)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.