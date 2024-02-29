The Reject Shop Limited (ASX:TRS) Insider Nicholas (Nick) Perkins Purchases 5,208 Shares

The Reject Shop Limited (ASX:TRS – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas (Nick) Perkins purchased 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$4.81 ($3.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,060.90 ($16,379.67).
Reject Shop Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.31.
Reject Shop Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Reject Shop
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Salesforce.com Stock Will Set a New High This Year
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- bluebird bio Stock Signals Potential to be a Multi-bagger
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Hormel Stock is Ready for a Significant Advance after Report
Receive News & Ratings for Reject Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reject Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.