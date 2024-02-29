The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,541 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 548.1% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $220.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $223.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.56.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $451,476.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TRV

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.