The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,794 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 136.9% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,110,896. The company has a market cap of $205.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.97 and a 200 day moving average of $90.35. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $112.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

