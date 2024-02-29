The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Plans Dividend of GBX 20.80

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20.80 ($0.26) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $17.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

The Weir Group Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of WEIR opened at GBX 1,777 ($22.54) on Thursday. The Weir Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,652.50 ($20.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,072 ($26.28). The company has a market capitalization of £4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 1,975.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,838.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,833.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.32.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Weir Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,157.50 ($27.37).

The Weir Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.