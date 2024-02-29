The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Director Timothy P. Murphy Purchases 10,000 Shares

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) Director Timothy P. Murphy acquired 10,000 shares of Western Union stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $128,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,234.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $13.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average is $12.33. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 113.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Union

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Union by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Union by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Western Union by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Western Union by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 169,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Western Union by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

