The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 639.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 86,317 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 300.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $35.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.79. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $37.45. The stock has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 68.32%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.27.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

