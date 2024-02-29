Thomas Spain Purchases 33,191 Shares of Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Spain bought 33,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £9,957.30 ($12,629.76).

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Staffline Group alerts:

On Wednesday, February 21st, Thomas Spain sold 66,155 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.39), for a total value of £20,508.05 ($26,012.24).

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Thomas Spain sold 75,968 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.28), for a total value of £16,712.96 ($21,198.58).

On Friday, December 22nd, Thomas Spain sold 70,997 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.29), for a total value of £16,329.31 ($20,711.96).

On Wednesday, December 6th, Thomas Spain sold 8,657 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.29), for a total value of £1,991.11 ($2,525.51).

On Thursday, November 30th, Thomas Spain purchased 13,580 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £3,259.20 ($4,133.94).

On Tuesday, November 28th, Thomas Spain acquired 350,000 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £84,000 ($106,544.90).

Staffline Group Stock Performance

LON STAF opened at GBX 28.70 ($0.36) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £41.29 million, a PE ratio of 2,870.00, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. Staffline Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 21.10 ($0.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 43.64 ($0.55). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 26.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.76.

About Staffline Group

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, supermarkets, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Staffline Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffline Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.