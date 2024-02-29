Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.17

Thor Explorations Ltd. (CVE:THX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 64000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Thor Explorations Stock Up 5.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.25. The company has a market cap of C$124.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Thor Explorations Company Profile

Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and explores gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

