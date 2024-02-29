Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 85.4% from the January 31st total of 4,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 102,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tivic Health Systems

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tivic Health Systems stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 47,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.27% of Tivic Health Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Tivic Health Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ TIVC opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93. Tivic Health Systems has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $23.79.

About Tivic Health Systems

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a health technology company, focuses on developing and commercializing non-invasive bioelectronic medicine. Its primary product is ClearUP, a bioelectronic medicine for the treatment of sinus and nasal congestion pains. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.

