TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW) Short Interest Up 975.0% in February

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a growth of 975.0% from the January 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
TMC the metals Trading Up 15.3 %
TMC the metals stock opened at $0.15 on Thursday. TMC the metals has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13.
TMC the metals Company Profile
