Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TOL. Barclays raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.20.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $112.16 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $56.36 and a 1 year high of $113.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.30 and its 200-day moving average is $87.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.49%.

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $997,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,934,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at $11,865,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $997,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,934,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,273 shares of company stock worth $3,036,363 over the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $38,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

