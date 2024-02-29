Toncoin (TON) Price Hits $2.63 on Major Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for $2.63 or 0.00004180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 26% higher against the US dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion and $219.82 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00015062 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00015994 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,928.14 or 0.99908207 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001124 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.09 or 0.00182718 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00007990 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 51% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000593 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,103,453,254 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,103,434,659.445948 with 3,467,932,941.9511333 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.56390437 USD and is up 17.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 204 active market(s) with $307,296,390.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

