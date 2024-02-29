Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in KLA were worth $44,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 183.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in KLA by 32.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in KLA by 4.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $673.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $607.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $538.42. The company has a market cap of $91.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.33. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $355.88 and a 12 month high of $687.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $607.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

