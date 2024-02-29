Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 29,206 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,622 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,206 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Target worth $28,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of Target by 5.1% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 0.9% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in Target by 5.0% during the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $151.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $171.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.72 and a 200 day moving average of $128.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

