Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 283,110 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 57,966 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $39,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the third quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,274 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,901,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 47,970 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.6% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 38,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.93.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nestor Cano sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total transaction of $1,112,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,976 shares in the company, valued at $22,395,447.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,628,101 shares of company stock worth $590,036,389. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $163.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $165.95. The firm has a market cap of $194.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

