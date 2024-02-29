Toronto Dominion Bank Has $33.82 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,022,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 351,799 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of U.S. Bancorp worth $33,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,021 shares of company stock worth $3,760,229. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $41.22 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $47.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.93. The stock has a market cap of $64.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on USB. UBS Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

Get Our Latest Research Report on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.