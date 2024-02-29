Toronto Dominion Bank Has $51.43 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 741,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,691 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Mondelez International worth $51,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $73.19 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.42 and its 200 day moving average is $70.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

