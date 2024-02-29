Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 25,338 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Amphenol worth $30,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APH. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $108.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $109.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.88 and its 200 day moving average is $91.70.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $29,633,250. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

