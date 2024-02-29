Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 828,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.53% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $36,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,017,929,000 after acquiring an additional 197,327,361 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,870,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,579 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29,399.5% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,474,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,975 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,007,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,304,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $45.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.19. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $47.47.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

