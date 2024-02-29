Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,690 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Equinix worth $43,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter worth approximately $35,024,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Equinix by 17.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 235,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,681,000 after purchasing an additional 34,374 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Equinix by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,664,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,047,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $891.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $827.10 and its 200-day moving average is $785.14. The firm has a market cap of $84.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.59. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $661.66 and a 12-month high of $893.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.28%.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total transaction of $607,140.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,661,425.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total value of $383,166.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,548.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total transaction of $607,140.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,661,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,184 shares of company stock valued at $16,332,586. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQIX. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $871.00 to $915.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $851.00.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

