Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 18,450 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 473,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,450 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $41,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 88,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 20,762 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 323.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 62,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 48,119 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 338,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $90.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $100.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.28.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 115.49%.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DUK. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

