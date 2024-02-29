Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 3,742 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,213 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,742 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $47,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $707,950,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 278.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,061,676 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,077,434,000 after buying an additional 2,251,781 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,340,634 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,102,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,211 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,961,000 after acquiring an additional 652,321 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,941 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,805,000 after acquiring an additional 650,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target (up from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $379.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total transaction of $150,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,804 shares in the company, valued at $23,755,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total value of $150,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,804 shares in the company, valued at $23,755,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,029 shares of company stock worth $7,989,227 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $426.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $283.60 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

