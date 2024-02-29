Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 7,973 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 451,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,973 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $38,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $511,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,589,751.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 7,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $742,125.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,161.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $511,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at $10,589,751.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $111.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.15 and a 200-day moving average of $92.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $67.48 and a 12 month high of $112.68.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous Special dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.13.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

