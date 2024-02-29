Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 15,118 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 383.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 15,118 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $132.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $108.39 and a 12 month high of $263.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.63 and its 200 day moving average is $144.50.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.21.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Articles

