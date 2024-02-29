Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 21,726 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,634 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 21,726 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weik Capital Management grew its stake in CVS Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in CVS Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:CVS opened at $75.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.21. The stock has a market cap of $94.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.50. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $83.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. HSBC began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

