Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 88.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,492 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Kroger by 430.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,619,420,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

KR stock opened at $48.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.45. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.14%.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

