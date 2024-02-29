Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 57,047 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 419.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,047 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,803,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,715,114,000 after buying an additional 19,576,719 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,500,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,602,821,000 after purchasing an additional 994,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after buying an additional 270,867 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,582,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,512,494,000 after buying an additional 513,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,733,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122,991 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 520,765 shares of company stock worth $25,179,920 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

CPRT stock opened at $53.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.89. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $53.15. The firm has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Copart in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

