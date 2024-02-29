Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 7,610 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 183.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,610 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.24.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ opened at $247.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.15 and a 200 day moving average of $246.22. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.15 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.13%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

