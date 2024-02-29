Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,892 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CI opened at $335.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $316.28 and its 200-day moving average is $298.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $347.14.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.29%.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 6,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.24, for a total transaction of $2,181,571.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,783 shares in the company, valued at $116,270,962.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total value of $340,959.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at $15,275,786.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 6,319 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.24, for a total transaction of $2,181,571.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,270,962.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,347,634 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $334.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.15.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

