Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 2,534 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 39.6% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
CB opened at $253.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.23. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $257.84. The stock has a market cap of $102.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.23 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.76%.
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
