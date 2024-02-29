Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 64.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,626 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 60.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 123.0% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Monique Oxender purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,066.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $30.03 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The stock has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.80.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

