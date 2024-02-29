Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $3.32 Million Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,020 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 40.1% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,028,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,270,000 after purchasing an additional 294,276 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 25.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,674,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management lifted its holdings in Onsemi by 13.5% during the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 171,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 20,392 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in Onsemi by 1,826.6% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 53,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 50,359 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Onsemi by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi stock opened at $76.47 on Thursday. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.81.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ON. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Onsemi from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.92.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

