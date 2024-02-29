Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $3.59 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,672. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME opened at $220.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.01 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The firm has a market cap of $79.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.35 and its 200-day moving average is $208.92.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s payout ratio is 49.61%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.22.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

