Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 2,553 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Humana by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,621,731,000 after purchasing an additional 143,883 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Humana by 18.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,038,513,000 after acquiring an additional 366,007 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,293,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,022,332,000 after acquiring an additional 58,693 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Humana by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,804,000 after acquiring an additional 290,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $690,516,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Argus upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Humana from $465.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana Trading Down 3.2 %

HUM opened at $351.15 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $342.69 and a 12 month high of $541.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $405.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $461.18.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

