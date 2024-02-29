Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 248.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,885 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,675 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GM. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of General Motors by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 68,683 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price target on General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush upped their price target on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,710.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $608,055.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,628 shares in the company, valued at $3,948,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,710.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,526 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,472. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $40.65 on Thursday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $41.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day moving average is $33.40. The company has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.92%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

