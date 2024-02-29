Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 24,295 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 48.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,295 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth approximately $368,000. Rench Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 58,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Paychex by 1.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Paychex by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Paychex by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 168,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,447,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $122.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.56. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,625.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

