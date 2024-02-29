TPI Composites, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.86) Per Share (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of TPI Composites in a report released on Monday, February 26th. Roth Capital analyst J. Clare now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.57). The consensus estimate for TPI Composites’ current full-year earnings is ($1.16) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for TPI Composites’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.96) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

TPIC has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TPI Composites currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.55.

TPIC opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average is $3.10. TPI Composites has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $136.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.03.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $296.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.91 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 623.20% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.73) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in TPI Composites by 1,561.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Natixis purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS grew its position in TPI Composites by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

