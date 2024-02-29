TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director Jorge Valladares Sells 2,427 Shares

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) Director Jorge Valladares sold 2,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.99, for a total transaction of $2,892,959.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,111,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
TransDigm Group Stock Performance
NYSE:TDG opened at $1,172.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $686.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,207.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,077.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $960.12.
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.1 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransDigm Group
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,421,000. PGGM Investments raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TransDigm Group Company Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
