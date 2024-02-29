Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 89,961 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,961 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in PG&E were worth $14,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 725.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PG&E by 4.9% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 15,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its position in PG&E by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 26,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in PG&E by 10.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E stock opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $18.32. The company has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.90.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 9.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.81%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCG. StockNews.com upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price target on PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.72.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

