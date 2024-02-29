Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 34,492 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,079,797 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,492 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.5% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $469,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.3 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $776.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $614.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $512.40. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $222.97 and a fifty-two week high of $823.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.04, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $740.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $820.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,174 shares of company stock worth $69,582,008. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

