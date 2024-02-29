Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,647 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.06% of Discover Financial Services worth $12,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 48.2% in the third quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 77,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.9% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.78.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $123.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.20. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.