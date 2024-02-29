Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $13.62 Million Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 468,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $13,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 84,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its position in VICI Properties by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 26,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 71,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,861,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,179,000 after acquiring an additional 205,285 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $29.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.91. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $34.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 66.94%.

VICI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.15.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

